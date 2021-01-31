Genaro Network Hits Market Capitalization of $4.68 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Genaro Network has a market cap of $4.68 million and $6.35 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 73.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a token. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,739,777 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

