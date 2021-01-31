Genesis Vision Price Tops $2.48 on Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and approximately $766,113.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00007414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00067778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.02 or 0.00898979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.19 or 0.04402554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020697 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00031099 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.