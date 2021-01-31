Genesis Vision Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00007743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $11.49 million and $1.15 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.94 or 0.00885520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00050885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.78 or 0.04350339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019736 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

