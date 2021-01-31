Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,002,000 after purchasing an additional 232,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,002,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.3% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.