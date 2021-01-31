GeoCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,591.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $888,652.09 and $7,591.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00392230 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,077.99 or 0.99780277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00024469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.