GeoDB Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $234,916.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00911800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.16 or 0.04342852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020376 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031081 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,568,871 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

