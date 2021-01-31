Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Getinge stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. Getinge has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Getinge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.