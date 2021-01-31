GFG Capital LLC Acquires 514 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.43. 2,598,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,817. The company has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.29 and its 200 day moving average is $358.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

