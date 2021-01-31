GFG Capital LLC Acquires 904 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 69.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $133.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,166,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average of $124.20. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

