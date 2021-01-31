GFG Capital LLC Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 328,849 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 744.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,746,000 after acquiring an additional 151,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,101,000 after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 318,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $73,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.11.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Argus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

