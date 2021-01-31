GFG Capital LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $458.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.76 and a 200 day moving average of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

