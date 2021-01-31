GFG Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $519.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,788,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,390. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.