GFG Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Square accounts for approximately 0.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.96. 9,383,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,407,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.36. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 342.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $246.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,568,650 shares of company stock valued at $332,314,158 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

