GFG Capital LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $6.93 on Friday, hitting $253.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,692,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,927,797. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $686.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

