GFG Capital LLC Purchases 6,918 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,758. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

