GFG Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 4.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,747,000 after purchasing an additional 193,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after buying an additional 1,059,395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,589,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,464,000 after acquiring an additional 137,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,171,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.59. 805,732 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11.

