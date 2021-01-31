GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $947.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report $947.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $967.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $923.40 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.36 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of GFL opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.8% during the third quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 79.0% during the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,784,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

