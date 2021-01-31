GHOST (GHOST) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $147,504.00

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One GHOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOST has a market cap of $1.01 million and $147,504.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00132977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00272424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00041014 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

