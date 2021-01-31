GHOST Reaches Market Cap of $1.15 Million (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One GHOST token can now be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. GHOST has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $211,447.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GHOST has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00047751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00133896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00268462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00067685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038309 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

