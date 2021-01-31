Giant (GIC) Price Hits $0.0356 on Major Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 176.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Giant has traded up 230% against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a market cap of $320,235.59 and $24,364.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant token can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00022074 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Giant Token Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,991,704 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

