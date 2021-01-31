Gifto Hits Market Cap of $29.02 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $29.02 million and approximately $52.95 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.66 or 0.00910330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.95 or 0.04465305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020625 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00030560 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.