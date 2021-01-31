Gleason Group Inc. Acquires 6,868 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.3% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $118.02 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $124.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

