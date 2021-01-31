Gleason Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 12.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after acquiring an additional 137,339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,371,000 after purchasing an additional 322,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 435,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $169.13 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $178.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.84.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

