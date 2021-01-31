Global Digital Content Hits Market Capitalization of $17.91 Million (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $17.91 million and approximately $37,513.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00389497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

