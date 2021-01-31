Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $176.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist cut their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.37.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

