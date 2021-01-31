Global Social Chain Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $109,715.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,759,140 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

