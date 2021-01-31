Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,169 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.30% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.83 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

