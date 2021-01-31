Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 5.65% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of GXTG stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

