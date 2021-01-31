GlobalBoost-Y Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,994.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $33,994.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,724.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,300.70 or 0.03974702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.52 or 0.00389688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.84 or 0.01203503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00530323 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00405673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00256945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022518 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars.

