GNY Trading Up 324.1% Over Last Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00005894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded up 324.1% against the dollar. GNY has a market cap of $372.71 million and $1.96 million worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.00906275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.24 or 0.04499769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020986 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00029989 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.