GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $1.12 Million in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. The Southern makes up 0.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.