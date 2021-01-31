GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 1.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $26,500,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $10,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 107,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $4,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.43, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.