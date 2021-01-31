GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 22,877 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day moving average is $116.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

