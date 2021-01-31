GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 41,411 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Ciena makes up approximately 1.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,896 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,265,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after purchasing an additional 404,491 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,461,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ciena by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,965,000 after buying an additional 292,871 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ciena by 1,332.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 212,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 197,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $87,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,687. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.97.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

