GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 4.4% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,845,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,038,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 70,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $89.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.15. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

