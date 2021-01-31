GoChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.18 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00141401 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000712 BTC.

GoChain Token Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,119,918,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,064,918,820 tokens. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

