GoChain (GO) Price Hits $0.0106

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One GoChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. GoChain has a total market cap of $11.26 million and $858,342.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoChain alerts:

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00141133 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000525 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,119,848,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,064,848,260 tokens. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Token Trading

GoChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.