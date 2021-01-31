GoHelpFund Market Capitalization Achieves $17,378.40 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $17,378.40 and $9,935.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoHelpFund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00134341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00276294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00067056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00068078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039477 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

