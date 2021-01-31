Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Short Interest Down 36.3% in January

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,300 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the December 31st total of 448,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMLP. Stifel Nicolaus cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Golar LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

