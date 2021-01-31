Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading 55.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $10,386.81 and approximately $3,885.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 55.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00133993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00271818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00041464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067256 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

