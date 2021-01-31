Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the December 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.4 days.
OTCMKTS ELKMF opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98. Gold Road Resources has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.43.
Gold Road Resources Company Profile
