Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the December 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.4 days.

OTCMKTS ELKMF opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98. Gold Road Resources has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.43.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

