Goldcoin (GLC) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $7,778.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00391628 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000219 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

