Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,644 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.31. The firm has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.80.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

