Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,561 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $156.28 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.47 and a 200-day moving average of $129.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.