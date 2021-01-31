Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,410 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF makes up 1.0% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFA. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CFA opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th.

