Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 344,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,936 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $41.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $43.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.