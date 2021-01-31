Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 11.0% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GFG Capital LLC owned about 1.54% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $33,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 327,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 113,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $31.69. 260,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $32.99.

