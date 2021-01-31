Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in January

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Goldsource Mines stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Goldsource Mines has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
About Goldsource Mines
