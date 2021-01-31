Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in January

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Goldsource Mines stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Goldsource Mines has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border property which covers an area of approximately 16,703 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

