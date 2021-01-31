Golem (GLM) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Golem has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $113.40 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.00 or 0.00895137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.25 or 0.04348544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019598 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (GLM) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.