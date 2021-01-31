good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Short Interest Up 51.8% in January

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the December 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of good natured Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get good natured Products alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SLGBF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 160,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,060. good natured Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.